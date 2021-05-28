Sprague Resources LP Announces Sale of Interest in General Partner

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (âSpragueâ or the âPartnershipâ) (: SRLP) announced that today Sprague HP Holdings, LLC (âBuyerâ), acquired from Sprague Resources Holdings LLC (Sprague Holdingsâ) 100% of the limited liability company interests of Sprague Resources GP LLC (the âGeneral Partnerâ), the general partner of Sprague; all of Sprague Holdingâs common units; and, all of the Partnershipâs Incentive Distribution Rights. The Buyer and its affiliates now collectively hold approximately 74.5% of the Partnershipâs outstanding common units.



About Sprague Resources LP

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Paul Scoff

+1 800.225.1560

[email protected]