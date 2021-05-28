Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, CEO, and Adam Brown, SVP of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference including a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 5:40 p.m. ET. A webcast link will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/investor-relations.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platformâpowered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of factsâas well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A

+1 (855)-309-6800

[email protected]

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt

[email protected]

+1 (575) 491-0974