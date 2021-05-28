Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets June 2021 Virtual Conference Schedule

DENVER, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. ( BBCP) (âCPHâ or the âCompanyâ), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in June 2021:
William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 1st at 1:40 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/bbcp/1900145
UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 8th at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460964&tp_key=de41273339
Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 9th at 11:20 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/bbcp/2056478
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your William Blair, UBS or Stifel representative, or the Companyâs investor relations team at [email protected].
About Concrete Pumping Holdings
Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies â Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Companyâs large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of January 31, 2021, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Companyâs brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.
Company Contact:
Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7947
Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]
Please Login to leave a comment