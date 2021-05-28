Concrete Pumping Holdings Sets June 2021 Virtual Conference Schedule

DENVER, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. ( BBCP) (âCPHâ or the âCompanyâ), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in June 2021:



William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 1st at 1:40 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair58/bbcp/1900145

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 8th at 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1460964&tp_key=de41273339

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 9th at 11:20 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/bbcp/2056478

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your William Blair, UBS or Stifel representative, or the Companyâs investor relations team at [email protected].

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies â Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K.

