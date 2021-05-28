Logo
Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; :AGI) (âAlamosâ or the âCompanyâ) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the âMeetingâ). The Company is also announcing the retirement of Ronald E. Smith from the Board of Directors.

âOn behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank Ron Smith for his strong contributions to the Alamos Board. Ron has been a key member of our Board since 2015 having joined through our merger with AuRico Gold where he served as a director since 2009. He has provided a wealth of experience and knowledge to our Board over his years of dedicated service including leading the Alamos Audit Committee for the past several years. We wish Ron every success in his future endeavours,â said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted:300,039,544
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding:392,739,331
Total Percentage of Shares Voted:76.40%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamosâ management proxy circular dated April 7, 2021 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of NomineeVote For%Withheld Vote%
Elaine Ellingham238,711,96187.8932,877,20212.11
David Fleck234,828,13286.4636,761,03213.54
David Gower270,058,95299.441,530,2120.56
Claire M. Kennedy267,750,99298.593,838,1731.41
John A. McCluskey271,152,87399.84436,2900.16
Monique Mercier267,788,03698.603,801,1281.40
Paul J. Murphy250,464,02192.2221,125,1437.78
J. Robert S. Prichard267,854,43598.623,734,7301.38
Kenneth Stowe271,053,76199.80535,4030.20

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Companyâs auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditorâs remuneration.

Â Vote For%Withheld Vote%
KPMG LLP298,938,15299.631,101,3910.37

3. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Companyâs approach to Executive Compensation was passed.

Â Vote For%Vote Against%
Executive Compensation266,432,28198.105,156,8811.90

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Companyâs shares are traded on the TSX and under the symbol âAGIâ.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons Â 
Vice President, Investor RelationsÂ 
(416) 368-9932 x 5439Â 

Cautionary Note

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

The TSX and have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

