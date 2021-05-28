Wave Life Sciences to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd.Â ( WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, announced today thatÂ Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to give a presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference onÂ Wednesday, June 2, 2021Â atÂ 11:30 a.m. ET. Dr. Bolno will provide a corporate update and discuss Waveâs pipeline programs, including the first in vivo data from the companyâs ADAR editing discovery program for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of theÂ Wave Life SciencesÂ corporate website atÂ http://ir.wavelifesciences.com.Â A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for 90 days following the event.

AboutÂ Wave Life SciencesÂ

Wave Life SciencesÂ ( WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the companyâs proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visitÂ www.wavelifesciences.comÂ and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:

Kate Rausch

617-949-4827

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Alicia Suter

617-949-4817

[email protected]