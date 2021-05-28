Logo
PDF Solutions to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. ( PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced that the companyâs executives will participate in the following virtual investor conferences.

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference: This event will take place on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. John Kibarian, CEO and co-founder, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will be presenting.

Craig-Hallumâs 18th Annual Institutional Investor Conference: This event will take place on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Kimon Michaels, EVP and co-founder, and Adnan Raza, CFO, will be presenting.

Rosenblatt Securities Age of AI Scaling Mini Virtual Conference: This event will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021. John Kibarian, CEO and co-founder, will be presenting and will also be participating on a panel discussion on artificial intelligence.

Attendance for these virtual conferences are by invitation only. To attend, please contact your Cowen, Craig-Hallum, or Rosenblatt Securities representative.

About PDF Solutions
PDF Solutions ( PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The companyâs products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Adnan Raza
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (408) 516-0237
Email: [email protected]

Sonia Segovia
IR Coordinator
Tel: (408) 938-6491
Email: [email protected]

Joe Diaz, Robert Blum, Joe Dorame
Lytham Partners, LLC
Tel: (602) 889-9700
Email: [email protected]

