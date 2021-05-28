Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.37 per Share

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.37 per Share

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. ( NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.37 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 18, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2021.

âOur Northrim franchise is generating solid profitability, and we are committed to providing returns to our shareholders through dividends,â said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. At the stock price of $43.12 per share at the close of the market on May 27, 2021, the current dividend equates to a yield of 3.43% on an annualized basis.

On April 26, 2021, Northrim reported earnings of $12.2 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $10.1 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $1.03 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago. Continued high levels of production in the Home Mortgage Lending segment, continued loan and core deposit growth, and fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program loans contributed to profitability for the quarter.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaskaâs population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaskaâs economy and its âCustomer First Serviceâ philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com

Contact:Â Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
Â Â (907) 261-3308
Â Â Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
Â Â (907) 261-3539


ti?nf=ODI0NDk5OSM0MjA2ODA4IzIwMjYzMjA=
2951feb6-3d41-4f33-a707-f1a82507c373
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment