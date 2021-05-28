Logo
Churchill Downs Incorporated Signs HRM Agreement with Aristocrat Gaming™

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Aristocratâs Player-Favorite Games to Debut at CDI HRM Facilities

LOUISVILLE, KY., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (âCDIâ or âCompanyâ) ( CHDN) announced today an agreement that will bring Aristocrat Gamingâ¢ (âAristocratâ) to their historical racing machine (âHRMâ) facilities. Aristocratâs HRM games will appear across CDIâs HRM facilities in Kentucky, including Derby City Gaming in Louisville; Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel in Oak Grove; Newport Racing & Gaming in Newport; and Turfway Park Racing & Gaming in Florence when it opens in 2022.

âAristocrat is a leader in offering the top games in the industry and weâre ecstatic to add their top games to our HRM locations,â said Austin Miller, senior vice president of gaming operations for CDI. âTheir innovation as it relates to content and hardware will allow us to expand our game offerings and attract their loyal customer base.â

Players at CDIâs HRM facilities will have the opportunity to enjoy popular Aristocrat brands including Buffalo, Wild LepreâCoinsâ¢ and others exclusively on the award-winning MarsXâ¢ family of cabinets. Aristocratâs player-favorite games will operate on Ainsworthâs proprietary HRM system.

âCDI is leading the industry in creating unique and exciting HRM entertainment venues,â said Aristocratâs Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Business Analytics, Jon Hanlin. We are thrilled to again expand our relationship with CDI and bring our leading game content to this vibrant and growing segment of the gaming industry.â

Aristocrat joins Ainsworth, Konami Gaming, Inc., Scientific Games and International Game Technology PLC as suppliers for CDIâs HRM facilities resulting in a diverse portfolio of innovative and top-performing gaming entertainment offerings at each location.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The companyâs mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the companyâs website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Certain statements made in this news release contain various âforward-looking statementsâ within the meaning of the âsafe harborâ provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as âanticipate,â âbelieve,â âcould,â âestimate,â âexpect,â âintend,â âmay,â âmight,â âplan,â âpredict,â âproject,â âseek,â âshould,â âwill,â and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions).Â 

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, among others, that may materially affect actual results or outcomes include the following: the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions and prospects; the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit; additional or increased taxes and fees; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation the competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; loss of key or highly skilled personnel; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; inability to negotiate agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; inability to successfully expand our TwinSpires Sports and Casino business and effectively compete; inability to identify and complete expansion, acquisition or divestiture projects, on time, on budget or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; costs and uncertainties relating to the development of new venues and expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including fluctuations in market values and environmental regulations; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches, or loss or misuse of our stored information as a result of a breach, including customersâ personal information, could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or applicable money-laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card and debit card use; work stoppages and labor issues; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; and increase in our insurance costs, or obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Nick Zangari
(502) 394-1157
[email protected]
Media Contact: Tonya Abeln
(502) 386-1742
[email protected]
