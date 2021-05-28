Ansys Chief Executive Officer to Present at Baird Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS), announced today that Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer will virtually participate in a moderated discussion at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 10, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, presentation materials including cautionary statement regarding forward-looking and non-GAAP financial information, and archive of the webcast will be available at: https://investors.ansys.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

/ About Ansys

