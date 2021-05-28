Logo
Ansys Chief Executive Officer to Present at Baird Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS), announced today that Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer will virtually participate in a moderated discussion at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 10, 2021 at 9:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, presentation materials including cautionary statement regarding forward-looking and non-GAAP financial information, and archive of the webcast will be available at: https://investors.ansys.com/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSSâF

/ ContactsÂ Â Â 
InvestorsKelsey DeBriyn
724.820.3927
[email protected]
MediaMary Kate Joyce
724.820.4368
[email protected]
