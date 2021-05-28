PlantX Announces Charitable Partnership with Squamish Food Bank

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â PlantX Life Inc. (the "Company" or "PlantX") (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is pleased to announce its charitable partnership with the Squamish Food Bank (commonly known as, "The Market"). The Market is a local food and sustainability non-profit organization in Squamish, British Columbia that provides safe, dignified and secure access to nutritious food for those in need. The new partnership will help further the Company's commitment to both health promotion and sustainability through initiatives aimed at lowering food waste.

The Market is a respected community organization and food hub in Squamish, British Columbia where the Company has recently launched its first PlantX brick-and-mortar store. The popular food hub provides a centralized location with access to nutritious food items that are rescued, repurposed and shared, which helps combat food insecurity and reduce food waste. The Market aims to deliver a grocery-store style shopping experience for Squamish community members in need in a safe manner and without any stigma. Service users have access to healthy food at no cost or by donation. The Market provides access to rescued and donated food items under the tagline that "everyone has the right to healthy food."Â

"The opportunity to partner with PlantX as community donors is an exciting chance for us to integrate prepared meals from PlantX to our community," said Mariana Borsuk-Gudz, Program Manager for the Squamish Food Bank. "We are grateful to our donors who allow us the opportunity to offer diverse food choices such as vegan and international dishes. These are integral components to dignified and empowered food access. We are thrilled to witness the collaboration with PlantX, and on behalf of our team, I'd like to express my thanks to PlantX for the work they do and the initiative they have taken to support the Squamish community in this incredible way."

"The new partnership highlights PlantX's dedication to contribute to the well-being of the Squamish community in meaningful and sustainable ways that are in tune with local values and culture," said Julia Frank, PlantX CEO. Â "With the new collaboration, PlantX will be adding to collective efforts to provide relief to local families facing food insecurity and promote healthy eating through donating plant-based items from its Squamish flagship store on a weekly basis."

"The Squamish community has been so welcoming towards PlantX and for that we will always be grateful," said PlantX Founder, Sean Dollinger. "Our ethos is that we want to give back and make positive changes however we can and our partnership with the Squamish Food Bank is an amazing way to manifest that in a community that we are highly fond of. This is especially important in these difficult times where many have been effected by the pandemic. We have witnessed a lot of hardship caused by food insecurity in the last year. Being able to combat these concerns by supporting the local food bank is in tune with our values."

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the Company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the Company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand â but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The Company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The Company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle, and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

About Squamish Food Bank

The Market (Squamish Food Bank) is a small, grocery-style initiative, working to flip the script on what accessing food through a social service organization looks like. Anyone is welcome to visit The Market and take the food that they need at no cost. If they're able, The Market also welcome folks to make a donation in return for the food they take, which then helps support the organization buy more food for The Market to distribute. The Market is a component of the Squamish Food Hub. Another local social service organization, Squamish Helping Hands, joined The Market at the Squamish Food Bank to build a community initiative called Under One Roof. Under One Roof Community Food Hub runs several programs and services that all focus on providing community access to healthy food. The Market regularly visits local businesses, grocers and vendors, who generously donate their excess food that they are no longer able to sell but is distributable and safe for consumption. By doing this, The Market is able to divert and repurpose close to 40,000 pounds of food every month from being sent to landfill. Currently, The Market serves approximately 350 individuals every month, and sees approximately 900 visits to their store. The team distributes over 150 hampers monthly and serves close to 3,000 community kitchen meals in a month, with 1,300 individuals served in the first two weeks of May alone. The Market rescues food on a daily basis, 7,200 pounds weekly on average, and constantly growing.Â

