Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires LDJ American Online Benefits Group, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Arthur J. GallagherÂ & Co. today announced the acquisition of Addison, TX-based LDJ American Online Benefits Group, LLC (AOBG).Â TermsÂ of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, AOBG designs, markets and services supplemental health insurance and wellness products, including short-term medical, hospital indemnity, AD&D, vision care and a wellness program, through more than 2,500 independent agents across the U.S. Ronnie Dee Hohenberger and his associates will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Gallagher's North American Affinity operations.

"AOBG's specialized expertise and product offerings serve the needs of individuals who typically don't have access to employer group benefits, such as self-employed, retired and gig-economy workers. Their offerings complement and expand our strengths in the Affinity market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome Dee and his team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial),Â a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered inÂ Rolling Meadows, Illinois.Â The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

