Aristocrat Gaming™ and Gold Strike Casino Resort Launch Mid-South's First Gaming Floor 'Buffalo Zone™'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aristocrat Gaming™ and Gold Strike Casino Resort Launch Mid-South's First Gaming Floor 'Buffalo Zone™'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

New casino space will be home to more than 60 Buffaloâ¢-themed games

PR Newswire

TUNICA, Miss., May 28, 2021

TUNICA, Miss., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Casino players across the Mid-South have a new reason to cheer "Buffalooooo!" as Aristocrat Gamingâ¢ and MGM Resorts International's Gold Strike Casino Resort will launch Mississippi's first 'Buffalo Zoneâ¢.' Gold Strike's new gaming space is scheduled to open on May 28 for Memorial Day weekend.

Buffalo_Zone_at_Gold_Strike.jpg

Located on the resort's second level, the new 2,800-square-foot 'Buffalo Zone' is dedicated exclusively to Aristocrat's exciting Buffaloâ¢-themed games. These games feature 68 player-favorite titles, such as Buffalo Chiefâ¢, Buffalo Diamondâ¢, Buffalo Goldâ¢, Buffalo Gold Revolutionâ¢, and Buffalo Grandâ¢, as well as Buffalo games on the Wonder 4â¢ brand and RELM XLâ¢ cabinet.

"Gold Strike is this region's first casino to partner with Aristocrat Gaming to bring the 'Buffalo Zone' to Mississippi," said Gold Strike's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations Brandon Dardeau. "Buffalo games are extremely popular among our players and having the opportunity to create a special gaming section allows us to enhance our guests' gaming experience."

Aristocrat's Senior Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Data Analytics Jon Hanlin said, "We're thrilled to partner with Gold Strike Casino Resort to launch Mississippi's first 'Buffalo Zone.' Buffalo continues to be the strongest brand in gaming, and with Gold Strike's new 'Buffalo Zone,' players will enjoy all their favorite Buffalo-themed games in one exciting place."

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.Â 

ABOUT GOLD STRIKE
MGM Resorts International's Gold Strike Casino Resort is the Mid-South's premier entertainment destination. A short drive south of Memphis, the 31-story Tunica resort towers over the Mississippi River and offers 1,133 stylish rooms and suites, award-winning dining, exciting nightlife and an integrated gaming experience with a 50,000-square-foot gaming area and BetMGM Book Bar & Grill, a full-service sports entertainment venue which also houses the region's first Topgolf Swing Suite. The M life Rewards program offers benefits at 17 participating MGM Resorts destinations including the most recognizable brands such as Bellagio, Mirage, MGM Grand, Borgata and Beau Rivage. For reservations, call 888.245.7529 or visit www.goldstrike.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Mary Cracchiolo Spain, Gold Strike Casino Resort, [email protected]Â 
Paul Speirs-Hernandez, Steinbeck Communications/Aristocrat Technologies, [email protected]Â 
Meghan Sleik, Aristocrat Technologies, [email protected]Â 

Aristocrat_Gaming_Gold_Strike_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA93605&sd=2021-05-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-and-gold-strike-casino-resort-launch-mid-souths-first-gaming-floor-buffalo-zone-301301536.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA93605&Transmission_Id=202105280804PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA93605&DateId=20210528
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment