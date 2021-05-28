Ryvu Therapeutics got full approval to conduct Phase I/II study of RVU120 (SEL120) in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors in Poland

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ryvu Therapeutics got full approval to conduct Phase I/II study of RVU120 (SEL120) in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors in Poland

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KRAKOW, Poland, May 28, 2021

KRAKOW, Poland, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced today that its Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to commence a single-agent, open-label Phase I/II trial, investigating the safety and efficacy of RVU120 (SEL120) in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors in Poland, has been fully approved by the Polish Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products, and the respective Central Ethics Committee.

Following the above-mentioned approvals, Ryvu Therapeutics will be able to initiate a clinical study and start enrolling patients in Poland.

The study is designed in two phases. Phase I part has the key objectives of assessing safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD), and preliminary anti-tumor activity of RVU120 (SEL120) during dose escalating cohorts, and determination of the recommended phase II dose (RP2D), and the phase II part, subsequently will include specific tumor indications, enrolled at distinct study groups, such as Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC).

"With approvals from Polish Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices, and Biocidal Products and Central Ethics Committee, we are making another important step in the clinical development of our flagship RVU120 (SEL120) program. We are very excited to develop RVU120 (SEL120) as a potential treatment in both hematological and solid malignancies,"Â comments Setareh Shamsili, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, and EVP at Ryvu Therapeutics.

"We are delighted that the new Phase I/II RVU120 (SEL120) study in patients with solid tumors will be conducted in Poland. Clinical Trial Applications in other European countries will be submitted over the coming months," adds Setareh Shamsili.

About RVU120 (SEL120)

RVU120 (SEL120) is a highly selective first-in-class CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor, which has demonstrated efficacy in a number of solid tumor types in in vitro and in vivo models as well as in onco-hematological malignancies. The first-in-human (FIH) phase I study with RVU120(SEL120), in relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HRMDS), is currently enrolling patients in 5 investigational sites in USA (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04021368).

Current translational data suggest that RVU120 (SEL120) is particularly effective in undifferentiated AML STAT5-positive cancers. Administration of RVU120 (SEL120) in orthotopic AML patient derived xenograft models reduced tumor burden to the level undetectable in the peripheral blood, decreased splenomegaly and resulted in partial bone marrow recovery at well tolerated doses, providing therefore a strong rationale for the clinical development of RVU120 (SEL120) as an effective treatment for AML and potentially other hematological malignancies.

On March 25, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to RVU120 (SEL120), for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

On April, 2021 U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, placed a partial clinical hold on the first in human Phase Ib, dose escalation clinical trial of RVU120 in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) AML and high-risk MDS.Â Patients who are currently taking RVU120 may continue treatment. Ryvu continues to work closely with the FDA to resolve the partial clinical hold with the objective of resuming enrollment in the study. RVU120 (SEL120) was discovered with the Ryvu Therapeutics discovery engine platform and has received support from The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration ProgramÂ® (TAP), a strategic initiative to partner directly with innovative biotechnology companies and leading research institutions to accelerate the development of promising new therapies for blood cancers. More information about TAP program is available at: https://www.lls.org/therapy-acceleration-program.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. RVU120 (SEL120) is a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24 (MEN1703) is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.Â 

The Company was founded in 2007 (until 2019 operating under the name Selvita S.A.) and currently employs over 160 associates, including more than 80 PhDs. Ryvu is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu Therapeutics is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please seeÂ www.ryvu.com.

favicon.png?sn=LN93830&sd=2021-05-28 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryvu-therapeutics-got-full-approval-to-conduct-phase-iii-study-of-rvu120-sel120-in-patients-with-relapsedrefractory-metastatic-or-advanced-solid-tumors-in-poland-301301663.html

SOURCE Ryvu Therapeutics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN93830&Transmission_Id=202105280808PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN93830&DateId=20210528
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment