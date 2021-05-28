Logo
QYOU Media Management Update Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES and MUMBAI, India, May 28, 2021

TORONTO and LOS ANGELESÂ and MUMBAI, India, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Â  QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), a company operating in India and the United States, producing content created by social media stars and digital content creators and distributing via television, OTT platforms, mobile devices and apps, announced today that CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis will host a one hour live conference call and live stream on Tuesday June 1, 2021 at 11 AM Eastern Standard Time. A live Q & A will follow the presentation and discussion. Topics to be discussed include:

QYOU_Media_Inc__QYOU_Media_Management_Update_Call.jpg

  • Update on growth to date and future plans for Q India
  • Update on US Influencer Marketing business
  • Update on revenue guidance for 2021

To join via Zoom:

The meeting ID number is: 884 3442 0426Â 

The meeting passcode is: 346853

To watch the call please click here to access the zoom link.

To access the zoom call by phone within the U.S.A dial +1 669 900 6833, for Canada dial +1 778 907 2071,Â and if you're outside Canada and the U.S.A please click here to find your local number. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Management will accept questions via the zoom chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so after the formal presentation.

An archive of the call will be available on QYOU's website following the call.

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 700 million consumers around the world.Â  Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our new investor chat platform on Telegram:Â  http://t.me/QYOUMedia

favicon.png?sn=TO93622&sd=2021-05-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qyou-media-management-update-call-301301530.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

