GOEV 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Canoo (GOEV) Investors to Contact its Attorneys Before June 1st Application Deadline

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GOEV 4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Canoo (GOEV) Investors to Contact its Attorneys Before June 1st Application Deadline

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Canoo Inc. f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV ( GOEV) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Aug. 18, 2020 â Mar. 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/GOEV
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Â 844-916-0895

Canoo Inc. ( GOEV) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges Canoo misled investors before and after going public through a SPAC closing on Dec. 21, 2020.

Specifically, Defendants repeatedly touted a three-pronged strategy to generate revenue and growth: (i) an engineering services segment; (ii) the sales of subscriptions of vehicles to consumers; and (iii) the sale of vehicles to other businesses. Canoo also emphasized its agreements with established OEMs, including with Hyundai for the co-development of a future EV platform

In truth, defendants concealed that Canoo (1) had decreased its focus on its plan to sell vehicles to consumers through a subscription model; (2) would de-emphasize its engineering services business; and (3) did not have partnerships with OEMs and no longer engaged in the previously announced partnership with Hyundai.

On Mar. 29, 2021, the truth emerged when Canoo abruptly announced its CFO was being replaced, that it would deemphasize its engineering services business, would no longer focus on subscription sales to consumers, and try to make and sell its own vehicles to commercial operators. Moreover, on a call with investors, Canooâs Chairman characterized senior managementâs statements concerning the companyâs partnerships as âaggressiveâ and that âthey werenât at our standard of representation to the public markets.â

In response to this news, analyst Roth Capital downgraded the companyâs shares from buy to neutral buy and slashed its price target, and the price of Canoo shares crashed.

Most recently, on Apr. 22, 2021 Canoo abruptly announced additional C-Suite departures. This time, the company announced, CEO Ulrich Kranz and General Counsel Andrew Wolstan will leave Canoo effective Apr. 30, 2021.

âWeâre focused on investorsâ losses and proving defendants intentionally misrepresented the viability of Canooâs business model and business partnerships,â said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Canoo investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firmâs investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Canoo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.Â Â  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Â 

ti?nf=ODI0NDgyMSM0MjA2NTgzIzIwMTg1MzI=
94fb0196-73c9-41f4-9ca3-f357b08b825d
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment