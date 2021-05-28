Logo
MPLN Approaching Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds MultiPlan Corporation Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed againstÂ MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III ("Churchill III") ("MultiPlan" or the "Company") (: MPLN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired MultiPlan securities between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") and on behalf of all holders of Churchill III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill IIIâs merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, "MultiPlan"), which merger was consummated in October 2020 (the "Merger").Â Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firmâs site: www.bgandg.com/mpln.Â  Â Â 

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors.

This complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) MultiPlan was losing tens of millions of dollars in sales and revenues to Naviguard, a competitor created by one of MultiPlanâs largest customers, UnitedHealthcare, which threatened up to 35% of MultiPlanâs sales and 80% of its levered cash flows by 2022; (2) sales and revenue declines in the quarters leading up to the Merger were not due to âidiosyncraticâ customer behaviors as represented, but rather due to a fundamental deterioration in demand for MultiPlanâs services and increased competition, as payors developed competing services and sought alternatives to eliminating excessive healthcare costs; (3) MultiPlan was facing significant pricing pressures for its services and had been forced to materially reduce its take rate in the lead up to the Merger by insurers, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the price and quality of MultiPlanâs services and balanced billing practices, causing MultiPlan to cut its take rate by up to half in some cases; (4) as a result, MultiPlan was set to continue to suffer from revenues and earnings declines, increased competition and deteriorating pricing dynamics following the Merger; (5) consequently, MultiPlan was forced to seek continued revenue growth and to improve its competitive positioning through pricey acquisitions, including through the purchase of the healthcare technology company HST for $140 million at a premium price from a former MultiPlan executive only one month after the Merger; and (6) as such, Churchill III investors had grossly overpaid for the acquisition of MultiPlan in the Merger, and MultiPlanâs business was worth far less than represented to investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firmâs site: www.bgandg.com/mpln or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in MultiPlan you have until June 7, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.Â  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.Â  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.Â  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firmâs expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.Â  Â Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | [email protected]

