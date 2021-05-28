American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL) President Robert Isom will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference Thursday, June 3, at 9 a.m. CT.



A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group

Americanâs purpose is to care for people on lifeâs journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the companyâs stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about whatâs happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

InvestorÂ Relations

[email protected]

Â

