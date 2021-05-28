Adelphia Gateway Project Receives Final Notice to Proceed From Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

PR Newswire

WALL, N.J., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â On May 26, 2021, Adelphia Gateway, LLC received a Notice to Proceed with construction of the second phase of the project from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The project continues to work closely with local stakeholders and governments as activity gets underway. Adelphia Gateway and its contractors will conduct additional outreach to inform residents and businesses of construction activities in their areas.Â

Phase 2 construction includes the Tilghman Lateral installation from the interconnect at the Transco Meter Station to its terminus in Chester city, the Parkway Lateral, the Delmarva Meter Station, the Monroe Meter Station and the Tilghman Meter Station âÂ all located in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

"We are pleased to move into the final phase of construction on the Adelphia Gateway project, and we appreciate the collaboration with FERC, state agencies, municipalities and the community during this process," said Ginger Richman, president of Adelphia Gateway. "We look forward to meeting the demand for this much-needed resource of natural gas to the Philadelphia region."

The Adelphia Gateway project involves the conversion of the southern 50 miles of its existing 84-mile pipeline from oil to natural gas supply to constrained markets in southeastern Pennsylvania. This section of the pipeline is located in Delaware, Chester, Bucks and Montgomery counties. The northern 34 miles of the pipeline, which extend from western Bucks County to the Martins Creek terminal in Northampton County, have delivered natural gas since 1996.

In 2019, FERC issued the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity and completed a thorough environmental assessment of the Adelphia Gateway project. That was followed by the Partial Notice to Proceed for Phase I construction in October 2020.Â

Adelphia Gateway expects a number of facilities along the southern portion of the Adelphia Gateway pipeline to be placed into service this year to serve customers in the Greater Philadelphia area.

