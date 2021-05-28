Black Diamond Group - A Recovering Pick and Shovel Play

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Black Diamond Group - A Recovering Pick and Shovel Play

Black Diamond is a play on the recovering oil and gas industry

Author's Avatar
Praveen Chawla
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Black Diamond (TSX:BDI) came to my attention when it was recommended by Benj Gallander at the GuruFocus Value Investing live seminar earlier this week. Gallander is the co-editor of the "Contra the Heard" Investment Letter, which reports 18.1% annualized over the past 20 years.

A pick and shovel play

Black Diamond is a cyclical "pick and shovel" play on the recovery of the oil and gas industry. A pick and shovel play is an investment strategy that invests in the supporting supplies and services needed to produce a commodity instead of in the final output. It is a way to invest in an industry without having to endure the risks of the market for the final product.

The investment strategy is named after the tools needed to take part in the California Gold Rush. In the gold rush, most of the money was made by the merchants selling supplies to the miners rather than the miners themselves.

Gallander also cited substantial insider ownership of the company as a buy signal.

More about Black Diamond

Black Diamond rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions on oil and gas work sites. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. It's in the business of providing temporary modular rentals and accommodation for workforces in remote locations for oil and gas exploration and construction sites as well as related services like power. It operates in Canada, the U.S. and Australia. Activity in this area had slumped in the last few years, but now with the increase in oil prices, activity is coming back.

The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Note that all figures listed below are in Canadian Dollars. The company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

As can be seen from the chart below, the company is highly cyclical. It now appears to be emerging from the deep trough it went through in the past six years.

1398096227114962944.png

Cash Flow is coming back

Revenues in both segments of the company are bouncing back, as show in the below chart from the company:

bncHH8uR1BXT_IB2KExetiu2PR60tnuXGvVI6zAWs0Jbumes1KP8ZgR9S312kkWcWwnrh1Avpt5mTa0YhDzAex-8yafGOsABcYbuUvau_zxL4Gx8OPKrx4Phy1NHi8NMhE_yBbn4

Cash flow is increasing rapidly from the bottom it hit last year. Operating cash flow per share has risen 22% over the last 12 months.

1398097629086240768.png

Balance sheet

The balance sheet is reasonably good, as can be seen from the snapshot below. Assets of 508 million Canadian dollars ($420 million) are balanced by liabilities of C$280 million and equity of C$228 million. The company does not pay dividends.

waQ7LtiGuyQq-UUvQBNQ01Mem9YFfKokK6SItRUglMiXUBeQlXNHGzAfzl1ZRl2W7unUVTUA9QQ_wBxtzxPW8zMVjo5KX5Qk_Cp0LHXf7Wr8FYlfOgHK7OCN57P6fkzF9rn-nUkk

Valuation

Valuation is difficult to determine for deeply cyclical company such as Black Diamond, especially when they are just coming out of a slump. However, looking at the speed of recovery in the last year, I am expecting the stock price to double in the next 12 to 18 months.

The GuruFocus projected free cash flow (FCF) calculator is indicating a fair valuation of $8.12. Looking at the history of the stock, this appears reasonable to me.

gJqFg5M1bcHq5hLI56qXy6YTG-7dJKNrVO6yr7YhpFMhFtheVJHf9V75y0ihOlxBAaUuzvjKFdWcggTJ5w_8V_k8ROzNCB9O4XWxxD75Jp1NHUZI53V9nRI_jfV2Jk5KqFS4fwt9

Insider ownership

Trevor Haynes, the CEO of the company, owns 6.67% of the stock, which is a substantial ownership stake and aligns his interests with the shareholders. I like to see strong insider ownership. Insider trading of the stock over the last 12 months is very favourable. It looks like insiders have loaded up to play the recovery.

Conclusion

Oil and Gas prices are recovering and so are capital projects supporting the industry. Business for companies like Black Diamond is bouncing back.

The company has a lot of operating leverage, but as utilization of assets increase, the company gains pricing power and cash flow increases dramatically. This can be seen in chart below, which shows operating cash flow (OCF) divided by tangible book value.

Ix5vW66vfIF7PlYrhBVremrtfLqxIF1ktCuE-puOb2BGg4RPBT91k0ggYB4Rxr57oTV1dgy-wrKxb1jkOzTrnlEHC8rb-Cv1BkN6ghXoq4SophNuPydxy4gBc-j-VPMtmKcqGpaJ

This seems like a good time to get on board the train as it catches speed. The trick to investing in cyclical stock like Black Diamond is timing. Get on early in the cycle and get off before the cycle peaks. It's impossible to time it perfectly, but if we can be approximately right, we can make a lot of money.

Disclosure: The author does not own shares of Black Diamond Group but is considering buying.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment