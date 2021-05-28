HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Skillz (SKLZ) Investors to Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact its Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Skillz Inc. (: SKLZ) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action is pending and certain investors may have valuable claims.



Class Period: Dec. 16, 2020 â Apr. 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 7, 2021

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SKLZ Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Â Â

Skillz, Inc. (: SKLZ) Securities Fraud Class Action:



In past months, Skillz and senior management repeatedly touted the companyâs revenue growth and projections to support its valuation.

The complaint alleges Defendants misled investors with these and other statements because they concealed that (1) three of the companyâs games responsible for a majority of Skillzâs revenues had substantially declined and (2) the companyâs revenue recognition policy misrepresented the companyâs actual financial condition.

Defendantsâ statements were first brought into serious question on Mar. 8, 2021, when analyst Wolfpack Research published a scathing report, accusing Skillz of concealing that revenues from three games responsible for 88% of Skillzâs total revenues (Blitz, Solitaire Cube, Blackout Bingo) substantially declined and effectively gutted the companyâs growth projections.

Next, on Apr. 18, 2021, Eagle Eye Research published a report claiming Skillzâs revenue recognition practices were âlike round-tripping where the company is effectively giving its customers money to spend on SKLZ and recognizing revenue from it, i.e. generating no net economic profits.âÂ Eagle Eye concluded âthat true cash revenue is less than Â½ of what management portrays to investors.â

These events sent the price of Skillz shares sharply lower.

âWeâre focused on investorsâ losses and proving Skillz engaged in fraudulent accounting and financial reporting,â said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Skillz investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firmâs investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Skillz should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .