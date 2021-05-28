Logo
BioSig Technologies, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Westport, CT, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that Natasha Drapeau, Executive Vice President of BioSig Technologies, Inc. would be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3,Â 2021, at 2 pm ET.

BioSigâs PURE EP(tm)Â System is an advanced signal acquisition and processing platform that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. The system provides essential diagnostic signals with high clinical value in all types of cardiac ablations that treat irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias.

To register for the live webcast of the event, pleaseÂ click here. The presentation will be broadcast at 2 pm ET on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the webcast page for 30 days following the event. The Company will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

One in 18 Americans suffers from cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia type, affecting over 33 million people worldwide, including over 6 million in the U.S. The number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation is expected to reach 8-12 million by 2050.1 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes more than 750,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year, resulting in approximately $6 billion in healthcare spending annually2.

To date, 48 physicians have completed over 850 patient cases with the PURE EP(tm)Â System across nine clinical sites. The PURE EP(tm)Â System has been awarded FDA 510(k) clearance. The Company commenced commercialization in 2020, having recently announced commercial sales to St. Davidâs HealthCare of Austin, Texas, an HCA Healthcare-owned hospital, and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

More information about the event and the registration can be found on the
Jefferies - Conferences page.


About Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
This virtual gathering of over 400 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will addressÂ near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Companyâs first product, PURE EPâ¢ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains âforward-looking statements.â Such statements may be preceded by the words âintends,â âmay,â âwill,â âplans,â âexpects,â âanticipates,â âprojects,â âpredicts,â âestimates,â âaims,â âbelieves,â âhopes,â âpotentialâ or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Companyâs control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Companyâs filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Companyâs Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SECâs website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



1 Top 10 Things You should Know About Heart Rhythm; Scripps Health.

2 Managing Atrial Fibrillation; Lisa Eramom MA, Medical Economics Journal, February 25, 2019, Volume 96, Issue 4


Andrew BallouBioSig Technologies, Inc. Vice President, Investor Relations 54 Wilton Road, 2nd floorWestport, CT [email protected], x133
