INTZ, FKWL & CS Upcoming Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ)Â

Class Period: January 13, 2021 - April 13, 2021

Deadline: June 15, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Intrusion's Shield product was merely a repackaging of existing technology in the Company's portfolio; (2) Shield lacked the patents, certifications, and insurance critical to the sale of cybersecurity products; (3) the Company had overstated the efficacy of Shield's purported ability to protect against cyberattacks; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Intrusion's Shield was reasonably unlikely to generate significant revenue; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Franklin Wireless Corp. ( FKWL)

Class Period: September 17, 2020 - April 8, 2021

Deadline: June 15, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Franklin's hotspot devices suffered from battery issues, including overheating, thereby presenting a fire hazard; (2) as a result, it was reasonably likely that the Company's customers would recall Franklin's devices; (3) as a result, Franklin would suffer reputational harm; and (4) consequently, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Credit Suisse Group AG (: CS)

Class Period: October 29, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Deadline: June 15, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts. Specifically, the Company concealed material defects in its risk policies and procedures and compliance oversight functions and efforts to allow high-risk clients to take on excessive leverage, including Greensill Capital ("Greensill") and Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), exposing the Company to billions of dollars in losses. Subsequently, as the Company disclosed billions of dollars in losses tied to the collapse of its Greensill-linked funds and the implosion of total return swap positions it had entered into with Archegos, the price of Credit Suisse ADRs to plummeted.

