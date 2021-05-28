Northern Star Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With BARK

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Star Acquisition Corp. ("Northern Star") (NYSE: STIC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Northern Star's stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Barkbox, Inc. ("BARK" or the "Company"), the leading global brand for dogs, at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 28, 2021.

The merger is scheduled to close on June 1, 2021 and the common stock and warrants of the combined company, which will be renamed "The Original BARK Company", are set to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 2, 2021 under the new ticker symbols, "BARK" and "BARK WS", respectively.Â

"We are very pleased to reach this important milestone in the merger process and thank all shareholders for their support," said Joanna Coles, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Northern Star. "BARK has delivered tremendous growth to date, including recently reported strong preliminary financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year. We look forward to further supporting the Company as it transitions to the public markets and continues its exciting journey as the world's most dog-centric business."

The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Northern Star with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services,Â BarkBoxÂ andÂ Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience onÂ BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, includingÂ TargetÂ andÂ Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs withÂ BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogsÂ BARK Eats. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around atÂ bark.coÂ for more information.

About Northern Star Acquisition Corp.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company whose management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran consumer, media, technology, retail and finance industry executives and founders, includingÂ Joanna Coles, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, andÂ Jonathan Ledecky, President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Coles is a creative media and technology executive who in her previous roles as editor of two leading magazines and Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines developed an extensive network of relationships at the intersection of technology, fashion and beauty. Ms. Coles currently serves as a special advisor to Cornell Capital, aÂ $7 billionÂ private investment firm, and is on the board at Snap Inc., Sonos, Density Software, and on the global advisory board of global payments company Klarna. Mr. Ledecky is a seasoned businessman with over 35 years of investment and operational experience. He has executed hundreds of acquisitions across multiple industries and raised overÂ $25 billionÂ in debt and equity. He is also co-owner of the National Hockey League's New York Islanders franchise. For additional information, please visitÂ https://northernstaric.com.

