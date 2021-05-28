Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Gold

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Gold

Author's Avatar
insider
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company Kaizen Financial Strategies (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kaizen Financial Strategies. As of 2021Q1, Kaizen Financial Strategies owns 131 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kaizen Financial Strategies's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kaizen+financial+strategies/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kaizen Financial Strategies
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,956 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 19,620 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.85%
  3. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 11,833 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 17,134 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,179 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.989000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 17,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 23,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 15,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 25,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.809900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 32,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 11,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 175.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 50,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 376.53%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $260.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 33,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 7,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 180.99%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $506.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 96.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Reduced: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.37%. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.83%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 17,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 49.3%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $131.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 14,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 71.79%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $177.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 3,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 38.22%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 3,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 66.79%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 42.66%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 11,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kaizen Financial Strategies

. Also check out:

1. Kaizen Financial Strategies's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kaizen Financial Strategies's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kaizen Financial Strategies's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kaizen Financial Strategies keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider