Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Gold

Investment company Kaizen Financial Strategies (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , SPDR Gold Shares ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kaizen Financial Strategies. As of 2021Q1, Kaizen Financial Strategies owns 131 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,956 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 19,620 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.85% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 11,833 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 17,134 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,179 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $150.989000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 17,134 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $86.88, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 23,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 15,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 25,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.809900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 32,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $79.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 11,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 175.17%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 50,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 376.53%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $260.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.55%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 33,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 7,629 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 180.99%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $506.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 96.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 27,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35.

Kaizen Financial Strategies sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.37%. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.83%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 17,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 49.3%. The sale prices were between $127.94 and $136.35, with an estimated average price of $132.27. The stock is now traded at around $131.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.21%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 14,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 71.79%. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $177.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 3,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 38.22%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 3,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 66.79%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $124.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 2,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 42.66%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $92.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Kaizen Financial Strategies still held 11,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

