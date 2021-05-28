Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Simon Property Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Energy Transfer LP, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E

Investment company Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Simon Property Group Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Energy Transfer LP, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Perficient Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPG, ET,

SPG, ET, Added Positions: EFAV, FMB, AOM, SPLG, ACWV, SPY, MTUM, LGLV, VTI, AOR, QUAL, AOA, FPE, AOK, SPHD, VYM, EMLP, VYMI, EFA, CHY,

EFAV, FMB, AOM, SPLG, ACWV, SPY, MTUM, LGLV, VTI, AOR, QUAL, AOA, FPE, AOK, SPHD, VYM, EMLP, VYMI, EFA, CHY, Reduced Positions: LMBS, SPMD, PRFT, VIG, IJH, MSFT, IVV, VXF, AAPL, FV, GLD, IWF, VUG, PG, IJK,

LMBS, SPMD, PRFT, VIG, IJH, MSFT, IVV, VXF, AAPL, FV, GLD, IWF, VUG, PG, IJK, Sold Out: MBB, MUB, SLQD,

For the details of ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arq+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 428,348 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 283,848 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 226,467 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 62,787 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) - 181,888 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.36%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $109.68, with an estimated average price of $108.99.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27.

Arq Wealth Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The sale prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83.

. Also check out:



1. ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks

2. ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and

3. ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that ARQ WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying