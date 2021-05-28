StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Acti

Investment company StrongBox Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StrongBox Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, StrongBox Wealth, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LMBS, IJR, XYL, ICE, DOW, ROK, FSLY, UNH, WY, LDUR, AMGN, CRWD, SNOW, AOM, VWO,

LMBS, IJR, XYL, ICE, DOW, ROK, FSLY, UNH, WY, LDUR, AMGN, CRWD, SNOW, AOM, VWO, Added Positions: TIP, VIGI, BIP, NEE, IJH, AWK, VZ, COST, LIN, V, ECL, VO, JPST, GLD, ETN, PEP, CCI, ABBV, JNJ, CSCO, PFF, AAPL, NKE, HD, QUAL, QQQ, DHR, TDOC, EQIX, VYM, TMO, IEMG, TTD, NVDA, ABT, MSFT, VTEB, AGG, MUB, RTX, LOW, NOW, MDT, BA,

TIP, VIGI, BIP, NEE, IJH, AWK, VZ, COST, LIN, V, ECL, VO, JPST, GLD, ETN, PEP, CCI, ABBV, JNJ, CSCO, PFF, AAPL, NKE, HD, QUAL, QQQ, DHR, TDOC, EQIX, VYM, TMO, IEMG, TTD, NVDA, ABT, MSFT, VTEB, AGG, MUB, RTX, LOW, NOW, MDT, BA, Reduced Positions: SHV, USMV, MINT, BNDX, BSV, VIG, CWB, EFAV, XLRE, IWP, MCD, BND, GOOGL, PYPL, XLK, JPM, PPG, T, AMT, AVGO, VNQ, XLV,

SHV, USMV, MINT, BNDX, BSV, VIG, CWB, EFAV, XLRE, IWP, MCD, BND, GOOGL, PYPL, XLK, JPM, PPG, T, AMT, AVGO, VNQ, XLV, Sold Out: NVS, LHX, BMY, CRM, IWR, BLK, SQ,

For the details of StrongBox Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strongbox+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 189,283 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 66,692 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,380 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 67,396 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.04% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 74,941 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.36%

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 66,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 66.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.792100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 47,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.

