StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Acti

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

StrongBox Wealth, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Acti

Author's Avatar
insider
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company StrongBox Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, NextEra Energy Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StrongBox Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, StrongBox Wealth, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of StrongBox Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strongbox+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of StrongBox Wealth, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 189,283 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  2. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 66,692 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 22,380 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 67,396 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.04%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 74,941 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.36%
New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xylem Inc (XYL)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Xylem Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $117.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $262.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 66,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 66.42%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.75%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $271.792100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 33,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $154.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 47,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

StrongBox Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of StrongBox Wealth, LLC

. Also check out:

1. StrongBox Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. StrongBox Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. StrongBox Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that StrongBox Wealth, LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider