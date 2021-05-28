Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Precision BioSciences Inc, Eaton Vance Corp

Investment company Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), sells Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Precision BioSciences Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLRE,

XLRE, Added Positions: PID, V, MMM, GOOGL, TFC, BABA, AFL, CRM, PFE, MDT, KMB, JNJ, AMT, ECL, CSCO, BIIB, BRK.B, ADP, JPM, CAT, VZ, ABT,

PID, V, MMM, GOOGL, TFC, BABA, AFL, CRM, PFE, MDT, KMB, JNJ, AMT, ECL, CSCO, BIIB, BRK.B, ADP, JPM, CAT, VZ, ABT, Reduced Positions: SCHX, DTIL, SCHD, AMZN, SCHF, MSFT, DNL, SCHM, IQLT, NSC, O, WMT, AAPL, MCD, T, XOM, NVS, ENB,

SCHX, DTIL, SCHD, AMZN, SCHF, MSFT, DNL, SCHM, IQLT, NSC, O, WMT, AAPL, MCD, T, XOM, NVS, ENB, Sold Out: SCHH, EV, D,

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 246,738 shares, 20.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.63% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 342,580 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 162,982 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 79,746 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 131,497 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 75,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

