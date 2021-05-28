Dollar General Tops Estimates, Raises Guidance

Dollar General Corporation ( DG, Financial) reported first-quarter earnings recently that came in comfortably ahead of Wall Street analysts' estimates, especially in terms of earnings per share.

Shares of the company are actually lower since the start of the year, but Dollar General returned almost 35% in 2020 as investors flocked to the name as it performed very well last year. Looking at the company's most recent earnings result as well as its business model, I feel that Dollar General is poised to go higher from here. Let's look at why.

Earnings highlights

Dollar General reported first-quarter earnings results on May 27. Revenue of $8.4 billion was a 0.6% decrease from the previous year, but topped estimates by $120 million. Earnings per share improved 26 cents, or 10.2%, from the previous year.

Leadership cited less foot traffic and the closure of certain stores as the reasons for lower revenues. This was partially offset by a higher average ticket. Same-store sales did decrease 4.6% year-over-year, but this was below consensus estimates of a 7.7% decline. Investors should recall that Dollar General had same store sales growth of nearly 22% in the same period of 2020.

By product categories, consumables were the weakest as sales fell 4.9% to $6.4 billion. Consumables accounted for 76% of total sales. This category was the benefactor of consumer stock up in the early days of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S. Elsewhere, growth was much more robust. Apparel was the best performer as sales improved 22%. Seasonal and home products were higher by 14.4% and 14.7%, respectively. In each case, this continues a trend of double-digit growth in non-consumables.

Dollar General retried 5 million shares at an average price of $201.74 during the quarter. The company has $1.7 billion, or 3.6% of its current market capitalization, remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

The company's balance sheet remains in good shape. Total assets amounted to $25.2 billion, with current assets of just over $6 billion, including $688 million in cash. Inventories were up 24% from the prior year, but down sequentially. Total liabilities for Dollar General and equivalents are approaching $19 billion, with current liabilities coming in at $5.3 billion.

Gross profit margin improved 208 basis points to 32.8% while operating profit was up 56 basis points to 10.8%. SG&A expenses increased 152 basis points to 22%, mostly due higher store occupancy costs, disaster expenses related to winter storms in Texas and higher labor and transportation costs.

Dollar General also provided updated guidance for the remainder of 2020. Revenue is expected in a range of down 1% to up 1% compared to a prior range of down 2% to flat. Same-store sales are projected to fall 3% to 5%, compared to prior guidance of a decline of 4% to 6%. Earnings per share is now seen in a range of $9.50 to $10.20, up from $8.80 to $9.50 previously. Reaching the midpoint of updated guidance would result in 7.3% decrease from last year.

Takeaways and catalysts for growth

Same-store sales did decline from the prior year, but the first-quarter of 2020 benefited from incredible demand for products as consumers stocked up on items. The company's two-year stacked same-store sales growth was 17.1%, ahead of fourth-quarter same-store stacked growth of 15.9%, so demand from consumers remains high.

Much of the decline in same-store sales came in the month of March, which had a very tough comparison period. However, additional government stimulus appears to have led to growth in non-consumable categories, especially in apparel. Non-consumables grew more than 11% and the two-year stack rate is almost 30% for these categories. It does remain to be seen how the non-consumable business can perform without direct payments, but growth rates last year were compelling as well.

One area that separates Dollar General from most big box retailers is the company's aggressive expansion and store revitalization effort. The company opened a net 249 stores during the quarter to give the company a total store count of 17,426. This is gives Dollar General 926 more locations than the same period one year ago. Store square footage grew at a healthy rate of 5.8%. Dollar General plans to open a total of 1,050 stores and remodel another 1,750 locations in 2021.

One way Dollar General is trying to improve in its best performing areas is by expanding its range of product offerings in non-consumables. The company plans to expand its non-consumables business to more than 11,000 stores by the end of 2021, up from 7,300 stores at quarter's end. This decision looks to be strategically correct, especially considering how well apparel and other categories acted in the first-quarter. Stores with the expanded non-consumable products, comparable sales in this category grew 8% higher than those without these products.

The sheer number of store locations gives Dollar General a massive footprint. In fact, three-quarters of the U.S. population has a store location within five miles of where they live. Leadership did note on the conference call that it is seeing a higher retention rate amongst new customers, something that should bode well for the company.

Other improvements made to stores include Dollar General's fresh food business, which is now available at nearly every store, and cooler installations, of which the company should install 65,000 this year.

All of these initiatives, including the fact that nearly all items are priced at $5 or less, are intended to drive customers into the store. Dollar General distinguishes itself from other retailers in that it has produced positive same-store sales for more than three decades, something few, if any, other names in the industry can match.

Final thoughts

Dollar General's first-quarter topped expectations, with the same-store sales decline coming in less than expected. Using the midpoint of updated guidance, shares are trading with a forward price-earnings ratio of 22.3. According to Value Line, the stock's five-year average price-earnings ratio is 18.4, so shares are more expensive than usual, but overtly so, especially in comparison to the rest of the market.

That said, Dollar General has a wide reach thanks to its store count, a business model that works in all portions of the economic cycle and a history of growing same-store sales.

It will be considerably harder this year for Dollar General to continue its streak of sales growth as the company saw incredible growth last year both in same-store sales and earnings per share, up 16.3% and 60% respectively. The company's upwardly revised guidance should therefore be taken as a positive sign. Any growth in same-store sales this year would be very impressive.

Shares aren't cheap, but Dollar General remains one of my favorite names in the retail industry.

Author disclosure: the author maintains a long position in Dollar General.