Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc. Announces Launch of Production at Northstar Sustainable Energy Facility

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / (OTC PINK:FRMA) - Firma Advanced Carbon Materials Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Firma Holdings Corp. is pleased to announce that it has begun production at the NorthStar Sustainable Energy facility, a Kentucky based operator of the state-of-the-art Huff Plant which was designed and built as a Carbon Enhancement facility for heavy media course and fine coal cleaning rated at 450 tons/hr.

Sebastien Dufort stated; "We are extremely excited to now be in production and scheduled to begin loading our first shipment of a multi-year specialized coal order from the Huff coal plant early next month."

NorthStar an R.H. Group company is led by a seasoned management group that has over 120 years of combined experience in the management and development of natural resources. On average, team members of have been with the RH Group for over 15 years. The dedication and experience of our team members allow the RH Group to operate as a lean and efficient organization. With its focus on the future and not the past, the RH Group will continue to look for ways to unlock hidden value from its ever expanding portfolio of assets.

About NorthStar Sustainable Energy LLC (A Ross Harris Group Company):

NorthStar Sustainable Energy LLCis positioned to be a carbon neutral coal company, the first of its kind in North America. NorthStar will be a dual services facility on the NS and CSX rail roads, focusing on metallurgical coals, along with specialty products for its existing customer base. NorthStar has established several long-term relationships with users of the metallurgical coal and will begin shipping in June 2021. NorthStar located in Pike County, Kentucky which is in the "Opportunity Zone" making its position in the market unique. NorthStar with its "Socially Responsible Carbon" outlook has three new metallurgical mines coming online this summer. Metallurgical coal, also known as met coal, coking coal, or steelmaking coal, is a vital ingredient for making steel, iron alloy, carbon and other metals used in everything from buildings, tools, trains, planes, and automobiles, to cookware, cutlery, surgical tools and implants.

About Ross Harris Group

The Ross Harris Group is comprised of over 30 companies with common ownership and a common purpose - To optimize the value of its natural resource holdings while protecting the environment for future generations. Founded by the late Ross Harris over thirty years ago, the RH Group has followed Mr. Harris' vision of acquiring underappreciated assets and then having a well-defined plan and the patience to execute that plan to create value. His vision and creed permeate and still guide us. With its corporate offices located in Pikeville, Kentucky, the RH Group has holdings in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. It has a diverse array of assets including: a unique metallurgical coal development opportunity, vast thermal coal reserves, over 160,000 acres of oil and gas holdings, thousands of acres of timber lands and significant real estate suitable for commercial, industrial and residential development. The RH Group has gone beyond the traditional utilization of its assets. To create value, it has delved into areas such as generating carbon credits to sell in the California Cap and Trade program; partnering with solar energy professionals to evaluate and develop sites for solar energy development and evaluating properties for the opportunity to develop and sell mitigation credits, to name a few.

About Firma Advanced Carbon Materials

Advanced Carbon Materials have excellent thermal stability and mechanical property such as tensile strength more than ordinary materials. Graphene, carbon fibers, carbon foams structural graphite, and nanotubes are majorly used in advanced carbon materials as engineering materials for infrastructure projects. Metallurgical coal, also known as met coal, coking coal, or steelmaking coal, is a vital ingredient for making steel, iron alloy, carbon and other metals used in everything from buildings, tools, trains, planes, and automobiles, to cookwares, cutlery, surgical tools and implants. Firma is focused on partnering with well-established companies, currently working on several projects, each working toward the goal of creating a sustainable future.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.firmaholdingscorp.com

CONTACT:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Firma Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649543/Firma-Advanced-Carbon-Materials-Inc-Announces-Launch-of-Production-at-Northstar-Sustainable-Energy-Facility

