MSA to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced thatÂ Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, andÂ Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

MSA_Logo.jpg

  • William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference onÂ Wednesday, June 2, 2021Â fromÂ 12:20 p.m.Â âÂ 12:50 p.m. E.T.
  • Stifel Cross Sector Insight ConferenceÂ on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 9:20 a.m. âÂ 9:50 a.m. E.T.Â 

These events will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://investors.MSASafety.com.Â  Following the presentations, a replay will be available for 90 days at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.Â 

About MSA SafetyÂ 

Established in 1914,Â MSA Safety IncorporatedÂ is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.Â  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.Â  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.Â  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.Â  With 2020 revenues ofÂ $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.Â  The company is headquartered north ofÂ PittsburghÂ inÂ Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations inÂ the United States,Â Europe,Â AsiaÂ and Latin America.Â  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outsideÂ North America.Â  For more information visit MSA's web site atÂ www.MSAsafety.com.Â 

favicon.png?sn=NE93938&sd=2021-05-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-to-present-at-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301301753.html

SOURCE MSA Safety

