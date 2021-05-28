Logo
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Posting of Annual Report & Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (

LSE:HEMO, Financial), the biopharmaceutical group, confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and a Form of Proxy were posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: https://hemogenyx.com/investors/annual-and-half-year-reports.

The AGM is to be held on 25 June 2021 at 2.00 pm BST at the offices of Peterhouse Capital Limited, 80 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DZ.

2021 AGM ARRANGEMENTS IN RESPECT OF COVID-19

At present, measures restricting movement and gatherings in United Kingdom to address the spread of COVID-19 are gradually being eased. Among other things, these measures in the United Kingdom prohibit persons from participating in gatherings consisting of six or more people in any indoor space. The UK government has indicated in its "roadmap" that these restrictions should be removed by the time of our AGM. However, in recent weeks the UK government has warned that there is no guarantee that these measures will be removed in time for the Company's AGM.

If these restrictions have not been removed by the time of the AGM, the arrangements for the AGM will be changed such that the AGM will be run as a "closed meeting" where neither shareholders nor proxies (other than the minimum required to form a quorum) may attend.

In order to protect the health and safety of the Company's Shareholders and Directors, the Board recommends that Shareholders do not attend the AGM in person but instead vote by appointing the Chair of the AGM as their proxy. The Board considers the AGM to be an important part of the Company's shareholder engagement and has arranged an electronic facility which enables shareholders to access the AGM remotely and follow the business of the AGM by webcast and submit questions relating to the business of the meeting.

It is important to note that Shareholders joining the meeting by the electronic facility will not be formally in attendance at the AGM and will not be able to vote at the AGM. Your vote is important to the Company. In accordance with article 55.1 of the Company's articles of association, the Directors have taken the decision that voting on the Resolutions at the AGM will be taken on a poll, rather than a show of hands, to ensure that shareholders' proxy votes are recognised. On a poll, each Shareholder has one vote for each ordinary share held. All of the votes of the Shareholders present will be counted, and added to those received by proxy, and the provisional final votes will be displayed at the AGM.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint "the Chair of the meeting" as their proxy in case the arrangements for the AGM need to change to be a "closed meeting" and an alternative proxy cannot attend in person.

Shareholders wishing to raise any questions relating to the business of the AGM may do so by submitting them to the Chair by email to [email protected] in advance of the AGM. The Company will endeavour to publish and maintain an appropriate summary of responses on its website in advance of the AGM.

All Shareholders or their proxies in attendance will have the opportunity to ask questions at the AGM. Shareholders will also be permitted to submit written questions via the electronic facility to the Directors during the course of the AGM.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Peter Redmond, Director
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649588/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Posting-of-Annual-Report-Notice-of-AGM

