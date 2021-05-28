Logo
Victory Square Portfolio Company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces Start of Trading On The CSE Under Symbol (CSE:GET)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
  • GameOn receives final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

  • GameOn to start trading under the symbol âGETâ at market opening on Tuesday June 1, 2021.

  • Victory Square dividends out approximately 12.4% of its holdings in GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. to its shareholders.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (âVictory Squareâ or "VSTâ) (CSE:VST) (

VSQTF, Financial) (FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that Its portfolio company, GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (âGameOnâ or the âCompanyâ) (CSE:GET) has received final approval for listing from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the âCSEâ). The common shares of GameOn will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol âGETâ at market opening on Tuesday June 1, 2021.

âThis CSE public listing will enable our team to execute upon many strategic and beneficial initiatives for GameOn and our shareholders moving forward,â said Matt Bailey, President and CEO of GameOn.

âI am delighted for Matt Bailey and the entire team at GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.,â said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani. âThis is an opportune time for GameOn to continue its strong growth and also provide value to VST and its shareholders as our latest incubated company to publicly list on the Canadian Securities Exchange.â

The public listing of GameOn on the CSE follows the successful acquisition of GameOn App Inc. by the Company in December 2020 and an oversubscribed financing of $5.77 million in March 2021. The Company has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matthew Bailey (Brooklyn Nets) and board members Jon J. Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Diamond Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). On listing, GameOn will have outstanding 61,696,536 common shares, 8,252,768 warrants and 958,961 finderâs warrants. For more information regarding GameOn, please refer to its final prospectus filed on May 14, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com.

This announcement follows the successful public listing of VST portfolio company FansUnite (CSE:FANS) that launched in May of 2020 on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shafin Diamond Tejani
CEO and Director
Victory Square Technologies

For further information about GameOn, please contact:

Investor Relations
Contact â Edge Communications Group
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations
Contact â Howard Blank, Director
Email: [email protected]

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VSTâs sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our corporate portfolio consists of 20+ global companies using AI, VR/AR, and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isnât your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, weâre committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best â build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you'll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before theyâre unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, weâre able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (

VSQTF, Financial).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains âforward-looking informationâ and âforward-looking statementsâ (collectively, âforward-looking informationâ) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words âbelieves,â âmay,â âplans,â âwill,â âanticipates,â âintends,â âcouldâ, âestimatesâ, âexpectsâ, âforecastsâ, âprojectsâ, âapproximateâ and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about GameOnâs listing and commencement of trading on the CSE.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the VSTâs or Companyâs actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although VST and/or the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and VST disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

