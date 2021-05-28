Technology Shares Resume Leadership on Wall Street

Wall Street staged another rally on Friday led by technology shares. In early afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was at 4,217.31, up 0.38% for the day, while the Dow Jones was at 34,602.77, up 0.40%. The small cap-heavy Russell 2000, which was at 2,272.10, was flat for the day so far.

But the bigger winner so far this time around was the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which was at 13,818.10, up 0.60% for the day.

The reasons behind the Nasdaq regaining Wall Street's leadership could have included strong earnings results and low trading volume due to the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Still, the rotation from small caps to mega caps is a positive technical indicator. It confirms that money coming out of one segment of the equity market is plowed to another sector rather than flowing to alternative assets like Treasury bonds.

Supporting the "rotation thesis" are lower bond yields. In early Friday afternoon trading, the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield was trading at 1.58%, down from 1.60% in the previous day.

The reason for lower bond yields is mixed data on the U.S. economy that cooled off inflationary expectations.

Among the numbers, personal spending rose 0.5% from a month earlier in April 2021, following an upwardly revised 4.7% in March, which was in line with market expectations reflecting more spending on services, dining out and traveling.

Meanwhile, there's the Fed's favored inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price (PCE) index, which rose at a monthly rate of 0.6% in April of 2021, the same as in March. The core CPE, which excludes food and energy, climbed 0.7%.

These numbers suggest that inflation runs at an annual rate of around 3.5%, far below the 4.8% indicated by the CPI and the PPI released a couple of weeks ago.

