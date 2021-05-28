Columbia Asset Management Buys Erie Indemnity Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Deere, Sells General American Investors Company Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Columbia Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Erie Indemnity Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Deere, BP PLC, Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells General American Investors Company Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Columbia Asset Management owns 173 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOCU, VHT, LMT, MJ, APD, PAYX, HAS, SLB, DAL, GOOS, MARA,

DOCU, VHT, LMT, MJ, APD, PAYX, HAS, SLB, DAL, GOOS, MARA, Added Positions: ERIE, MMM, VIG, CSCO, ABBV, MSFT, VZ, PFE, CVX, DE, AVGO, BP, GLW, GIS, T, BRK.B, F, CB, SYK, BABA, KHC, HPE, JNJ, HD, GE, CVS, DTE, UPS, GILD, PG, NOK, WBA, LUV, V, BK, PEP, AEP, HPQ, PYPL, AXP, JPM, IRM, TGT, MSGE, EXAS, MO, ABT, WPC, WMT, ESPO, AZEK, AMT, TNDM, VO, DOW, K, EMR, EW, ITW, DUK, COST, SIRI, CMCSA, TSLA, RDS.A, SEE, ORCL, NFG, UNH, RACE, JNPR, YETI, TJX, GS, IWF, GPC, UL,

ERIE, MMM, VIG, CSCO, ABBV, MSFT, VZ, PFE, CVX, DE, AVGO, BP, GLW, GIS, T, BRK.B, F, CB, SYK, BABA, KHC, HPE, JNJ, HD, GE, CVS, DTE, UPS, GILD, PG, NOK, WBA, LUV, V, BK, PEP, AEP, HPQ, PYPL, AXP, JPM, IRM, TGT, MSGE, EXAS, MO, ABT, WPC, WMT, ESPO, AZEK, AMT, TNDM, VO, DOW, K, EMR, EW, ITW, DUK, COST, SIRI, CMCSA, TSLA, RDS.A, SEE, ORCL, NFG, UNH, RACE, JNPR, YETI, TJX, GS, IWF, GPC, UL, Reduced Positions: VIACA, BA, NVDA, DIS, CARR, NKE, UNP, SYY, GSK, IBM, SPY, ENPH, QCOM, PM, FB, DDOG, EBAY, TM, OLED, ABB, SO, PSA, LRCX, RTX, GD, OTIS, AZN,

VIACA, BA, NVDA, DIS, CARR, NKE, UNP, SYY, GSK, IBM, SPY, ENPH, QCOM, PM, FB, DDOG, EBAY, TM, OLED, ABB, SO, PSA, LRCX, RTX, GD, OTIS, AZN, Sold Out: GAM, BSV, EL, VMW, ETSY, O, EA, SVC, PPT,

For the details of Columbia Asset Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 146,837 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,074 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 145,518 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 336.60% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 94,876 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,236 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $240.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $203.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 336.60%. The purchase prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05. The stock is now traded at around $199.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 145,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 129.39%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $359.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in BP PLC by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 96,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 104,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The sale prices were between $36.81 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.37.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Columbia Asset Management reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 49.14%. The sale prices were between $37.33 and $100.25, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $46.935800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Columbia Asset Management still held 19,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.49%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $647.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Columbia Asset Management still held 724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management reduced to a holding in Sysco Corp by 25.21%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Columbia Asset Management still held 7,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Columbia Asset Management reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 21.08%. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Columbia Asset Management still held 12,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

. Also check out:



1. Columbia Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks

2. Columbia Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Columbia Asset Management's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Columbia Asset Management keeps buying

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership