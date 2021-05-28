Logo
Columbia Asset Management Buys Erie Indemnity Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Deere, Sells General American Investors Company Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ann Arbor, MI, based Investment company Columbia Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Erie Indemnity Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Deere, BP PLC, Vanguard Health Care ETF, sells General American Investors Company Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Columbia Asset Management owns 173 stocks with a total value of $526 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbia Asset Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbia+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbia Asset Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 146,837 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,074 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
  3. Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 145,518 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 336.60%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 94,876 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,236 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $240.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $203.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $382.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $33.18, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Columbia Asset Management initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Erie Indemnity Co by 336.60%. The purchase prices were between $220.91 and $260.54, with an estimated average price of $243.05. The stock is now traded at around $199.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 145,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 129.39%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $155.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Deere & Co by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $359.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,822 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BP PLC (BP)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in BP PLC by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 96,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Columbia Asset Management added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 104,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The sale prices were between $36.81 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $38.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3.

Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Columbia Asset Management sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.

Reduced: ViacomCBS Inc (VIACA)

Columbia Asset Management reduced to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 49.14%. The sale prices were between $37.33 and $100.25, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $46.935800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Columbia Asset Management still held 19,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Columbia Asset Management reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.49%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $647.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Columbia Asset Management still held 724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Columbia Asset Management reduced to a holding in Sysco Corp by 25.21%. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Columbia Asset Management still held 7,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Columbia Asset Management reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 21.08%. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $36.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Columbia Asset Management still held 12,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.



