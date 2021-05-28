Logo
HNP Capital LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Welltower Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Investment company HNP Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, General Mills Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Welltower Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HNP Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, HNP Capital LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HNP Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hnp+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HNP Capital LLC
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 450,692 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 419,020 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 269,545 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23%
  4. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 262,343 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95%
  5. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 895,449 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 144,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 142,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 269,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 447.07%. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $263.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 691,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 83,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

HNP Capital LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.52%. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. HNP Capital LLC still held 153,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

HNP Capital LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.52%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. HNP Capital LLC still held 5,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of HNP Capital LLC

. Also check out:

1. HNP Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HNP Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HNP Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HNP Capital LLC keeps buying

