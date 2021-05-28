HNP Capital LLC Buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Welltower Inc
Investment company HNP Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, General Mills Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Welltower Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HNP Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, HNP Capital LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BNL, GIS, CWEN, OKTA, ADM, CAG, KMI, WMB, GILD, RIO, REGN, TXT, AGGY, DOW, COP, GOOG,
- Added Positions: FLOT, IGSB, VTIP, BND, SHYG, ROK, BKT, SPLG, TGT, SPSB, HYT, XLU, WMT, VGSH, IEF, IEI, HD, D, LOW, HON, DXCM, GLW, CVS, BBY, XLI, ROP, AEP, ALB, DLR, FMC, CAT, VBK, DUK, IRM, NEE, XOM, PFE, ZM, TSLA, TMO, UNP, GE, MCD, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: SPIB, SPYG, VOO, VOT, SPY, VCSH, MSFT, MBG, VTI, BRK.B, VMBS, VZ, VO, CMCSA, UNH, T, IWR, VB, NVDA, JNJ, XLE, FB, RTX, IBM, CSCO, COF, BX, PG, MMC, FISV, MO, ABBV, PEP, PAYX, GD, ABT,
- Sold Out: LMT, WELL, AMZN, ARNA, ZTS, KO, VCIT, XLK, V,
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 450,692 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.84%
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 419,020 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.96%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 269,545 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.23%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 262,343 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.95%
- BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 895,449 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.31, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 144,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 40,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
HNP Capital LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.91 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.66 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 142,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 20.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 269,545 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $85.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 447.07%. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $263.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)
HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc by 26.86%. The purchase prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 691,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
HNP Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 83,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Welltower Inc (WELL)
HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
HNP Capital LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
HNP Capital LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.52%. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. HNP Capital LLC still held 153,421 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
HNP Capital LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.52%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $420.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. HNP Capital LLC still held 5,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.
