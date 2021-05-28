Ssi Investment Management Inc Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Beverly Hills, CA, based Investment company Ssi Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, The AES Corp, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ssi Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Ssi Investment Management Inc owns 141 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXUS, AESC, FTSL, TBF, XLE, XLF, EUFN, SJIV, CVX, MU, DE, LH, LPLA, MS, PSX, TXN, PRU, AIG, MT, DOV, CLF, CAT, MSI, INTU, FCX, FDX, CVS, TFC, RCLFU,

VXUS, AESC, FTSL, TBF, XLE, XLF, EUFN, SJIV, CVX, MU, DE, LH, LPLA, MS, PSX, TXN, PRU, AIG, MT, DOV, CLF, CAT, MSI, INTU, FCX, FDX, CVS, TFC, RCLFU, Added Positions: NEEPP, NEEPP, EMB, IWD, ASHR, IEMG, ACWX, LMBS, FPE, IYR, IFFT, CFXA,

NEEPP, NEEPP, EMB, IWD, ASHR, IEMG, ACWX, LMBS, FPE, IYR, IFFT, CFXA, Reduced Positions: IVV, AGG, SWT, ELAT, REM, WTRU, ANGL, DCUE, BLMN, IWM, IYW, SOLN, MDIV,

IVV, AGG, SWT, ELAT, REM, WTRU, ANGL, DCUE, BLMN, IWM, IYW, SOLN, MDIV, Sold Out: CHNGU, ETSY, SRPT, CE, CTAC.U, CONXU, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, WLTW, SSPK, ACACU,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 166,377 shares, 22.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.18% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 174,734 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.75% Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWT) - 139,256 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.6% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 302,990 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.66% NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpP) - 302,990 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.66%

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $66.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 197,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.51 and $106.8, with an estimated average price of $102.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.07 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 81,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.050400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 51,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.886600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 72,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 75.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17. The stock is now traded at around $47.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 302,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1314.52%. The purchase prices were between $106.05 and $113.89, with an estimated average price of $110.74. The stock is now traded at around $111.955900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 30,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $161.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 44,492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 351.19%. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $42.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 58,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 69,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $63.73 and $81.48, with an estimated average price of $78.32.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.02 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.75.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.85.

Ssi Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in CONX Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.72.

