New No-Contact Delivery Service for Propane Grill Tanks Arrives in Denver Area

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cynch announces its expansion into Denver market, offering local customers online scheduling and hassle-free delivery of propane grill tanks

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriGas Propane â Today Cynch, the propane grill tank delivery service, announced its expansion into the Denver market. During a time of increased demand for propane grill tanks, customers in the Denver area can now schedule convenient no-contact propane tank delivery directly to their door through the companyâs website (www.cynch.com).

Launched in the spring of 2019, Cynch serves a rapidly growing number of select markets across the country with propane tank delivery for grills, patio heaters, fire tables and generators. The service arrives in Denver just in time for the official start of barbecue season.

âWe know people have had enough problems on their minds over the past year. Our goal at Cynch is to ensure that exchanging their propane grill tank is not one of them,â explained Jonny Poe, Cynch Director. âWe made the tank-exchange process as simple as ordering a T-shirt or anything else online, so our customers can spend their time enjoying their backyards or firing up their grill instead.â

To schedule a tank exchange or spare tank delivery, customers may visit the Cynch website, confirm they are in the delivery area, choose their delivery date, and specify the delivery and/or exchange location. There are no subscriptions nor ongoing commitments of any kind.

As a brand of AmeriGas, Cynch provides customers with AmeriGas propane tanks for added peace of mind. Tanks that are not from Cynch can still be exchanged through the service, and customers without an exchange tank can opt to purchase a spare one. First-time Denver-area customers can receive discounts with promo codes available on Cynch social media channels.

âAs people are spending more time outdoors enjoying their propane-powered devices, we have seen an increased demand for propane grill tanks,â explained Chris Cook, Vice President of Marketing, Growth and Retention for AmeriGas. âCynch.com offers consumers an innovative way to quickly, easily and cost-effectively order propane, just in time for grilling season. We are excited to expand our service into a great area like Denver.â

Propane is a clean-burning gas, and propane tanks are fairly easy to use. In fact, according to an August 2019 consumer survey by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, 61% of grill owners use propane, making it the most popular grilling fuel. In addition, propane tank users do not have to clean up ash or wait for coals or logs to burn out when they are finished grilling or using their fire table.

In 2018, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., acquired the company Propane Taxi and officially launched the Cynch brand the following year in Philadelphia. Since then, Cynch has expanded into new markets across the country.

âMore and more, we find ourselves opting for delivery services to save our sanity in todayâs hectic world. We are excited to bring these same benefits to Denver-area residents when it comes to exchanging their propane tanks,â explained Lynsey Hiro, Cynch product manager. âSome people find it hard to believe that such a convenient service could be real. I am happy to report that it is.â

For information, visit Cynchâs website at www.cynch.com.

About Cynch

Launched in 2019, Cynch is a propane grill tank delivery service available in select markets across the U.S. Through the companyâs website, residential and small business customers can schedule their propane tank deliveries for the date and location of their choosing, without any commitments. Cynch is a brand of AmeriGas Propane, L.P., which is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA. AmeriGas Propane is a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (: UGI). For more information, please call 1-888-525-2899 or visit www.cynch.com.

Cynch Contact:Â  Â Jennifer SlobotkinÂ Â  215.360.1447

Investor Relations Contact:Â  Â Tameka MorrisÂ  Â 610-456-6297

