Edenbrook Capital, LLC Buys Absolute Software Corp, Sells Magnite Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc

Investment company Edenbrook Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Absolute Software Corp, sells Magnite Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, CuriosityStream Inc, Teradata Corp, Townsquare Media Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Edenbrook Capital, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: HAYN, ABST, SREV, FEIM, PHX,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, TSQ,
- Sold Out: CURI, CURI, TDC,
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,432,500 shares, 15.23% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 383,000 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,663,000 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 545,000 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 288,500 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio.
Edenbrook Capital, LLC added to a holding in Absolute Software Corp by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $16.19, with an estimated average price of $14.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 730,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33.Sold Out: CuriosityStream Inc (CURI)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CuriosityStream Inc. The sale prices were between $12.62 and $22.9, with an estimated average price of $17.33.Sold Out: Teradata Corp (TDC)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Teradata Corp. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $36.73.Reduced: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Magnite Inc by 27.08%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.68%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC still held 1,325,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
Edenbrook Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 25.73%. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $12, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC still held 633,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.
