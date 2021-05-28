Logo
Neutra On To The Next Step With Mexican Distributor

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) VIVIS CBD manufactured has passed the next step with striking a deal with a Mexican company for distribution in Mexico. Once this agreement is executed the doors will open for Neutra and VIVIS in an international scale and hopefully use the momentum to reach other countries.

"On to the next step!" said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We're glad that they love our products and want to move continue to the next process with us."

Hemp-based CBD products, like VIVIS' supplements, oils, topicals and gummies, are legal in Mexico so long as they contain less than 1% of THC. Because of this, one market research firm is predicting the Mexican hemp-based CBD market - valued from between $9 million to $47 million (US) in 2019 - to rocket to more than $275 million (US) by 2025.

Some analysts expect Mexico to rapidly become one of the biggest consumer CBD markets, representing a lucrative opportunity for companies like Neutra.

Neutra has already announced it hit a record sales level in March 2021. This sales high is due to the work of the new national sales team and many states opening their economies as the COVID pandemic recedes, enabling shoppers to visit more retailers.

About Neutra Corp.
Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:
Sydney Jim
888-433-4033
[email protected]

SOURCE: img.ashx?id=635532Neutra Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649691/Neutra-On-To-The-Next-Step-With-Mexican-Distributor

img.ashx?id=649691

