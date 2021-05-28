The Met announces the North American premiere of Yannick: An Artist's Journey

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â The Metropolitan Opera announced today the premiere of Yannick: An Artist's Journey, a new documentary by award-winning filmmaker Susan Froemke, about the inspiring path of Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin to becoming the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director. The documentary will screen in over 600 select U.S. cinemas via Fathom Events on Wednesday, July 7. As movie theaters reopen, the Met has also announced the schedule for its 2021 Summer EncoreÂ seriesÂ in the U.S., which will feature rebroadcasts of popular operas from the company's acclaimed Live in HD series of cinema presentations.

Yannick: An Artist's Journey follows Maestro NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin on his journey from young conductor to being named the third music director in Met history. The documentary features extraordinary, vivid home movies, recorded by NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin's family while he was growing up in Montreal, which capture the artistic curiosity and sheer talent of a child who was fascinated by art and religion, until an epiphany led him to devote his life to music. In addition to interviews with family, mentors, colleagues, and the maestro himself, the film also shows revealing behind-the-scenes footage of NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin in rehearsals, highlighting his musical homes in Montreal, Philadelphia, and New York. The cameras follow the energetic artist as he prepares for a new production of Verdi's La Traviata during the Met's 2018â19 season, which marked his first performances as Met Music Director. The film is bookended by the final weeks of that season, with NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin preparing and leading a transcendent interpretation of Poulenc's Dialogues des CarmÃ©lites. This production reflects NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin's musical sensitivity, collaborative spirit, and religious background, providing a stirring framework for a film that explores one's artistic inspirations and ideals.

The film is directed by Susan Froemke, whose documentaries include the Oscar-nominated LaLee's Kin: The Legacy of Cotton, as well as previous collaborations with the Met such as The Audition, Wagner's Dream, and The Opera House.

This film is made possible thanks to the generosity of Louise, Sophie, and AndrÃ© Desmarais, in memory of their mother, Jacqueline Desmarais, and to underscore her love of music.

The release of Yannick: An Artist's Journey precedes the Met'sÂ Summer Encores, which will feature popular rebroadcasts from the company's groundbreaking Live in HD series in select cinemas. The Summer Encoretitles in the United States are the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Bizet's Carmen, and Puccini's Tosca. Screening dates in the U.S. are listed below along with detailed cast and opera information.

Yannick: An Artist's Journey and the Summer EncoresÂ will be shown in more than 600 cinemasÂ nationwide. To find a theater and purchase tickets, visit FathomEvents.com.

2021 Summer Encore Cinema Schedule in the United States

Presented by Fathom Events

The Gershwins' PORGY AND BESS : July 14, 2021, 1pm and 6:30pm local time

During the 2019â20 season, one of America's greatest operas returned to the Met stage for the first time in 30 years, with the premiere of James Robinson's vibrant new production. Bass-baritone Eric Owensand soprano Angel Bluestarred in the title roles, headlining a phenomenal ensemble cast. The HD performance also features soprano Golda Schultzand bass-baritone Donovan Singletaryas Clara and Jake, soprano Latonia Mooreas Serena, and tenor Frederick Ballentineand bass-baritone Alfred Walkeras Sportin' Life and Crown. And as the community matriarch Maria, mezzo-soprano Denyce Gravesdelivers a scene-stealing performance. David Robertsonconducts the Gershwins' beloved score, which includes a number of melodies that have become classic American standards. Transmitted live on February 1, 2020.

CARMEN : July 28, 2021, 1pm and 6:30pm local time

Richard Eyre's stunning production of Bizet's opera stars mezzo-soprano ElÄ«na GaranÄa as the unforgettable gypsy of the titleâa woman desired by every man but determined to remain true to herself. Tenor Roberto Alagnais Don JosÃ©, the soldier who falls under her spell and sacrifices everything for her love, only to be cast aside when the toreador Escamillo (bass-baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes) piques Carmen's interest. Conducted by Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, and with dances created by choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, this Carmen brings every aspect of Bizet's tale to thrilling life. Transmitted live on January 16, 2010.

TOSCA: August 4, 2021, 1pm and 6:30pm local time

Sir David McVicar's bold staging of Puccini's operatic thriller, set in Napoleonic Rome, thrilled Met audiences in the 2018â19 season. Soprano Sonya Yoncheva is the passionate title diva, opposite tenor Vittorio Grigolo as her lover, the idealistic painter Mario Cavaradossi. Baritone Å½eljko LuÄiÄ is the menacing Baron Scarpia, the evil chief of police who employs brutal tactics to ensnare both criminal and sexual conquests. Emmanuel Villaume conducts the electrifying score, which features some of Puccini's most memorable melodies. Transmitted live on January 27, 2018.

The highly anticipated 2021â22 Live in HD season opens on October 9, 2021 with Mussorgsky'sÂ Boris GodunovÂ and continues withÂ Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My BonesÂ (October 23, 2021),Â Matthew Aucoin's EurydiceÂ (December 4, 2021),Â Massenet's CinderellaÂ (January 1, 2022),Â Verdi's RigolettoÂ (January 29, 2022),Â Strauss's Ariadne auf NaxosÂ (March 12, 2022),Â Verdi's Don CarlosÂ (March 26, 2022),Â Puccini's TurandotÂ (May 7, 2022),Â Donizetti's Lucia di LammermoorÂ (May 21, 2022), andÂ Brett Dean's HamletÂ (June 4, 2022). Ticketing on-sale dates for the 2021â22 Live in HD season willÂ be announced later this summer.

The Met: Live in HDÂ series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, the Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builderÂ®.

For more information about Live in HD, visit metopera.org/HDlive.

