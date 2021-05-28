Logo
MOTION ACQUISITION CORP. RECEIVES NASDAQ NOTIFICATION OF NON-COMPLIANCE WITH LISTING RULES

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

New York, New York , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motion Acquisition Corp.( MOTN) ("Motion" or the "Company"),a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, announced that on May 28, 2021, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQâs Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the âForm 10-Qâ). NASDAQ has informed the Company that it has until July 26, 2021 to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to this delinquent report. If NASDAQ approves the Company's plan, it has the discretion to grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q (or until November 22, 2021) to regain compliance.

On April 12, 2021, the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the âSECâ) issued the âStaff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (âSPACsâ)â (the âSEC Statementâ), which clarified guidance for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. As a SPAC, the Company has been re-evaluating the accounting treatment of its warrants as equity, and determining whether, based on the SEC Statement, such warrants should be, and should previously have been, classified as liabilities measured at fair value, with non-cash fair value adjustments recorded in earnings at each reporting period. Because a number of other SPACs are also reevaluating the accounting treatment of their warrants, there has been a significantly increased demand for independent valuation services, which has delayed resolution of this issue and finalization of the Form 10-Q.

The Company is working diligently to complete the Form 10-Q, and expects to file it in one to two weeks. If the Company is unable to file the Form 10-Q by July 26, 2021, it intends to file a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ. This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on NASDAQ. There can be no assurance, however, that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the listing requirements discussed above or otherwise satisfy the other NASDAQ listing criteria.Â 

About Motion Acquisition Corp.

Motion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain âforward-lookingâ statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Companyâs plans to restate its consolidated financial statements and amend prior SEC filings, the timing of such restatement, and the restatementâs effect on the Companyâs prior consolidated financial statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as âmay,â âwill,â âanticipate,â âestimate,â âplan,â âproject,â âcontinuing,â âongoing,â âexpect,â âbelieve,â âintend,â âpredict,â âpotential,â âopportunity,â and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are based on the Companyâs current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, estimates, assumptions, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement, including, among others, the timing and nature of the final resolution of the accounting issues necessary to complete the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021; any further delay in the filing of required periodic reports with the SEC; whether a restatement of financial results will be required for other accounting issues for the same or other periods in addition to the restatement currently expected by management; additional uncertainties related to accounting issues generally; and adverse effects on the Companyâs business as a result of the restatement process.Â  In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in the Companyâs SEC filings. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations:Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

Blueshirt Capital Advisors
Jonathan Schaffer / Cameron Felton
[email protected]

