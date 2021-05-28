Fortuna provides an update on the status of the royalty claim at the San Jose Mine, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on the status of the royalty claim on one of its extracting mining concessions at the San Jose Mine located in Oaxaca, Mexico.



In early February 2020, the Company began legal proceedings (the âAmparo Proceedingsâ) to contest the initiation of a cancellation procedure taken by the DirecciÃ³n General de Minas (âDGMâ) on one of the Companyâs mining concessions, if a royalty claimed by the Mexican Geological Service (the âSGMâ) was not paid (refer to Fortuna news releases dated January 29 and March 5, 2020 ).

Effective May 27, 2021, the DGM provided notice to the Company of the termination of the cancellation procedure, as it has determined that the required cause for cancellation of the concession was not established.Â Â As a result, the Company has discontinued the Amparo Proceedings in the Collegiate Court in Mexico.

In light of these constructive developments, the Company is now engaged in goodwill discussions with the SGM to reach an agreement to the satisfaction of both parties with respect to the royalty claim.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico, and Argentina. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce silver and gold and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility.Â For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com .

