AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closedâend investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2021 were $1,102,272,659 as compared with $1,120,473,231 on December 31, 2020 and $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020. On March 31, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.78 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020





Total Net Assets

$1,102,272,659

$1,120,473,231

$926,184,406

NAV Per Share

$12.78

$12.99

$10.74

Shares OutstandingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, total net investment income was $13,402,171 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(14,658,612) or $(0.17) per share for the same period.Â Â Â Â Â 


Fourth Quarter

Â Â Â Â Â  Ended

March 31, 2021

Third Quarter

Â Â Â Â Â  Ended

December 31, 2020

Fourth Quarter

Â Â Â Â Â  Ended

March 31, 2020





Total Net Investment

Â  IncomeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

$13,402,171

$11,900,996

$12,878,676

Per Share

$0.15

$0.14

$0.15





Total Net Realized/

Â  Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(14,658,896)

$77,583,147

$(223,349,437)

Per Share

$(0.17)

$0.90

$(2.59)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

favicon.png?sn=NY93963&sd=2021-05-28 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301301840.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY93963&Transmission_Id=202105281606PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY93963&DateId=20210528

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment