NEW YORK, May 28, 2021
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closedâend investment company, today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Total net assets of the Fund on March 31, 2021 were $1,102,272,659 as compared with $1,120,473,231 on December 31, 2020 and $926,184,406 on March 31, 2020. On March 31, 2021, the net asset value per share was $12.78 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
March 31, 2020
Total Net Assets
$1,102,272,659
$1,120,473,231
$926,184,406
NAV Per Share
$12.78
$12.99
$10.74
Shares OutstandingÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021, total net investment income was $13,402,171 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(14,658,612) or $(0.17) per share for the same period.Â Â Â Â Â
Fourth Quarter
Â Â Â Â Â Ended
March 31, 2021
Third Quarter
Â Â Â Â Â Ended
December 31, 2020
Fourth Quarter
Â Â Â Â Â Ended
March 31, 2020
Total Net Investment
Â IncomeÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
$13,402,171
$11,900,996
$12,878,676
Per Share
$0.15
$0.14
$0.15
Total Net Realized/
Â Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
$(14,658,896)
$77,583,147
$(223,349,437)
Per Share
$(0.17)
$0.90
$(2.59)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-earnings-301301840.html
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
