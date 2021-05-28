Stemming from SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment of Warrants, TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Continued Listing Standard Notice

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stemming from SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment of Warrants, TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Continued Listing Standard Notice

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TZPS) (the "Company") today announced that it received a deficiency letter from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required underÂ Section 5250(c) of the Nasdaq Rules and Regulations.

TZP_Strategies_Acquisition_Corp_Logo.jpg

On April 12, 2021, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") issued "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "Statement"),Â which clarified guidance for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth in the Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACsÂ re-evaluatingÂ the accounting treatment for their warrants with their professional advisors, including auditors and other advisors responsible for assisting SPACs in the preparation of financial statements. This, in turn, has resulted in the Company's delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC by the prescribed deadline.

Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(c)(2)(F)(i), the Company generally has until 60 calendar days from the date of the deficiency letter to submit to NASDAQ a plan (the "Compliance Plan") to regain compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The Company intends to file its 10-Q to cure the deficiency prior to the deadline for submitting a Compliance Plan.

The Company believes the change in SEC guidance does not affect its strategy to acquire a target business or financial performance. The Company is in compliance with all other Nasdaq continued listing standards. The Company expects to file the Form 10-Q as promptly as practicable and does not foresee any risk of non-compliance with the Nasdaq 60-day remediation timeframe.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The above statements regarding the impact of the Statement on the Company's financial statements, as well as the effect of the revision on any periodic SEC filings, including the timing of filing the Form 10-Q, constitute forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause future events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside of the Company's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, a variety of risk factors affecting the Company's business and prospects, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on January 20, 2021 and subsequent reports filed with the SEC, as amended from time to time. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

[email protected]
(212) 398-0300

favicon.png?sn=NY94236&sd=2021-05-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stemming-from-sec-guidance-concerning-balance-sheet-treatment-of-warrants-tzp-strategies-acquisition-corp-announces-receipt-of-nasdaq-continued-listing-standard-notice-301301853.html

SOURCE TZP Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY94236&Transmission_Id=202105281615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY94236&DateId=20210528
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment