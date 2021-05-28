Logo
Alkermes to Host Webcast With Expert Oncologist Panel to Discuss Data on Nemvaleukin Alfa Presented at 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Webcast to be Held at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 4 -

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Alkermes plcÂ (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call at 4:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. BST) on Friday, June 4, 2021 to review data updates presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from the company's ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2 clinical trials evaluating immuno-oncology candidate nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin). The company will provide an overview of the data being presented followed by a roundtable discussion with expert oncologists and ARTISTRY clinical program investigators, Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Principal Investigator, START Madrid at Centro Integral OncolÃ³gico Clara Campal; and Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Research and Immunotherapy, The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute.

Investor and Analyst Webcast with Expert Oncologists
Date and Time:Â Friday, June 4, 2021, atÂ 4:00 p.m. ET (9:00 p.m. BST)
Dial-in:Â +1 877-407-2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201-389-0923 for international callers.
Investors and analysts can also view slides and listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

Nemvaleukin Poster Presentations at ASCO

Abstract: 2513Â 
Title: ARTISTRY-1: Nemvaleukin Alfa Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors
Presenter: Valentina Boni, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncologist and Principal Investigator, START Madrid at Centro Integral OncolÃ³gico Clara Campal, Madrid, Spain
Presentation Date/Time: The on-demand poster discussion session will take place on June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Abstract: 2552
Title: Selection of the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D) for Subcutaneous Nemvaleukin Alfa: ARTISTRY-2
Presenter: Omid Hamid, M.D., Chief of Research and Immuno-Oncology, The Angeles Clinic and Research Institute
Presentation Date: The poster presentation willÂ be available on-demand to attendees beginning June 4, 2021.

About Nemvaleukin alfa ("nemvaleukin")
Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to selectively expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by preferentially binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of nemvaleukin is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About the ARTISTRY Clinical Development ProgramÂ 
ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin alfa as a potential immunotherapy for cancer. The ARTISTRY program is comprised of multiple clinical trials evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous dosing of nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDAÂ® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Ongoing trials include: ARTISTRY-1, ARTISTRY-2, ARTISTRY-3Â and ARTISTRY-6.

AboutÂ Alkermes plc
Alkermes plcÂ is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered inÂ Dublin, Ireland,Â Alkermes plcÂ has an R&D center inÂ Waltham,Â Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone,Â Ireland; and a manufacturing facility inÂ Wilmington,Â Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes'website atwww.alkermes.com.

KEYTRUDAÂ®Â is a registered trademark ofÂ Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.,Â Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Sourojit Bhowmick, Ph.D. +1 781 609 6397

Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE94270&sd=2021-05-28 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-host-webcast-with-expert-oncologist-panel-to-discuss-data-on-nemvaleukin-alfa-presented-at-2021-american-society-of-clinical-oncology-asco-annual-meeting-301301872.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

