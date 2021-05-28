Halozyme to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences:

The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. ET . Dr. Helen Torley , president and chief executive officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat.

The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT . Elaine Sun , senior vice president and chief financial officer, will represent the company in a fireside chat.

These conferences will be held virtually. Live webcasts of the applicable presentations will be accessible on the company's website www.halozyme.com under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About HalozymeÂ

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZEÂ® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has positively impacted more than 500,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZEÂ® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZEÂ® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx and Horizon Therapeutics. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZEÂ®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Contact:Â

Al KildaniÂ

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsÂ

858-704-8122Â

[email protected]

