CoreCivic Enters Into New Contract with Mahoning County, Ohio at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it has entered into a new three-year contract with Mahoning County, Ohio to utilize up to 990 beds at the Company's 2,016-bed Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. Mahoning County is responsible for County inmates and federal detainees, and the County expects to use the Northeast Ohio facility to address its population needs.

The new contract is scheduled to commence on May 31, 2021. In addition to providing much needed capacity for Mahoning County, the Company also currently cares for approximately 800 inmates under a management contract with the State of Ohio at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. The Company will continue to operate the facility pursuant to both contracts.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address Americaâs recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. CoreCivic is the nationâs largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believes it is the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the U.S. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. CoreCivicâs employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

