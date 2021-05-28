Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NASDAQ

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NASDAQ

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021

NEW YORK, MayÂ 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Â Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "NASDAQ") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on the NASDAQ. The Company has 60 days, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-Q. The Company may regain compliance prior to this deadline by filing the Form 10-Q. The Company anticipates filing the Form 10-Q as soon as possible.

About Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital is a female-led special purpose acquisition company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company, led by Founder & Chief Executive Officer,Â Victoria Grace, intends to focus its search on identifying a target that is shaping the future of its sector by providing disruptive solutions that promote sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC's website,Â www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Daniel YungerÂ /Â Lindsay Gross
Kekst CNC
[email protected]Â /Â [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY94374&sd=2021-05-28 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/queens-gambit-growth-capital-announces-receipt-of-notification-letter-from-nasdaq-301301921.html

SOURCE Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY94374&Transmission_Id=202105281735PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY94374&DateId=20210528
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment