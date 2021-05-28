Opaleye Management Inc. Buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Sells Eidos Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Opaleye Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BridgeBio Pharma Inc, Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Macrogenics Inc, sells Eidos Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opaleye Management Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Opaleye Management Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $673 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BBIO, AUTL, GMTX, KROS, CKPT, PRQR, IMVT, CRNX, CAPA, ALPN, ARPO, AYLA, LPTX,

BBIO, AUTL, GMTX, KROS, CKPT, PRQR, IMVT, CRNX, CAPA, ALPN, ARPO, AYLA, LPTX, Added Positions: MGNX, AVEO, CBIO, CMRX, KNSA, OPTN, SRRA, LUMO, PTGX, ADMS, MGTA, STRO, PCVX, APTO,

MGNX, AVEO, CBIO, CMRX, KNSA, OPTN, SRRA, LUMO, PTGX, ADMS, MGTA, STRO, PCVX, APTO, Reduced Positions: CRDF, BHVN, MYOV, AFIB, STXS, NLTX, EDAP, MCRB, CFRX, XOMA,

CRDF, BHVN, MYOV, AFIB, STXS, NLTX, EDAP, MCRB, CFRX, XOMA, Sold Out: EIDX, CCXI, TGTX, KALV, INFI, TCDA, FPRX, MRUS, PRAX, RYTM, CNCE, AMRN, FULC, AKUS, CATB,

For the details of Opaleye Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opaleye+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 6,480,000 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 4,490,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48% Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) - 2,558,472 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 583,767 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 1,400,000 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 583,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Autolus Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.49 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $6.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 2,112,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 810,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54 and $75.28, with an estimated average price of $63.3. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 157,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.16, with an estimated average price of $3.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,925,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in ProQR Therapeutics NV. The purchase prices were between $4.14 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,303,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Macrogenics Inc by 79.76%. The purchase prices were between $18.99 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $24.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 666,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1320.07%. The purchase prices were between $5.97 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 835,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 740.05%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $20.45. The stock is now traded at around $13.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 320,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in OptiNose Inc by 89.89%. The purchase prices were between $3.47 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $4.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 826,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Sierra Oncology Inc by 100.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $20.33, with an estimated average price of $15.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.892500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 151,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $117.32 and $128.51, with an estimated average price of $123.33.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.19.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.61 and $54.3, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $26.54.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $5.36, with an estimated average price of $3.35.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $4.52 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.29.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 65.35%. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $19.57, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.58%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 576,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 78.07%. The sale prices were between $64.07 and $91.75, with an estimated average price of $80.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 63.4%. The sale prices were between $20.46 and $25.18, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 249,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in Edap TMS SA by 48.09%. The sale prices were between $5.12 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $8.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 341,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Opaleye Management Inc. reduced to a holding in ContraFect Corp by 44.55%. The sale prices were between $4.46 and $6.68, with an estimated average price of $5.41. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Opaleye Management Inc. still held 244,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

. Also check out:



1. Opaleye Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks

2. Opaleye Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and

3. Opaleye Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Opaleye Management Inc. keeps buying