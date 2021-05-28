Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of DRTC, EQT, HCIC, MDP, MMAC, NTWN, SNX, XERS and SBBP

PR Newswire

Dakota Territory Resources Corp. (OTC: DRTC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DRTC with JR Resources Corp.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EQT with Alta Resources Development.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQGS: HCIC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HCIC with Plus.

Meredith Corporation. (NYSE: MDP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MDP with Gray Television for $14.50 per share in cash for each MDP share owned.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MMAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MMAC to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share of MMAC owned.

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NTWN with Appgate.

SYNNEX Corp. (NASDAQ: SNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SNX with Tech Data Corp.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XERS)Â - Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NasdaqGS: SBBP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of XERS with SBBP in which XERS shareholders will exchange each share of XERS common stock owned for 1 share of the combined company.

